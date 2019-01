Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pomona.The victim was found in a business parking lot near the intersection of Temple Avenue and Pomona Boulevard.The man was on the ground, not breathing and was declared dead at the scene.It's not clear if he was stabbed or if he fell and hit his head, but police are treating the death as a possible homicide.The victim is believed to be a man in his 50s or 60s. His identity has not been released.