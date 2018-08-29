Pomona police searching for suspects who shot, injured man

Police in Pomona are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot and seriously wounded a man Wednesday afternoon.The shooting took place around 2 p.m. at Harrison and Towne avenues. One man was shot and had serious injuries. His identification and an update on his condition were not immediately available.Police are looking for suspects and witnesses to the shooting, and asked the public to avoid the area.Harrison Elementary School, located a few blocks from the shooting, was placed on lockdown as a precaution as police worked to secure the area.DEVELOPING: More details will be provided as information becomes available.