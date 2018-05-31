Pomona police seek suspect in robbery, shooting of man in parking lot

Pomona police are seeking a suspect who they say robbed a man and shot him in a parking lot early Thursday, leaving the victim fighting for his life.Police said the victim ended up at a gas station after the shooting, nearly crashing into the gas pumps. Investigators believe the shooting started around 12:30 a.m. in an adjacent parking lot.Pomona police got the call and arrived on the scene, finding the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Witnesses in the area said they heard at least four shots. Some people said they saw the suspect fleeing on foot. A security guard said the suspect was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and took money from the scene.The victim told authorities the suspect robbed him, but investigators are looking at all possibilities in their attempt to track down the suspect.There are plenty of security cameras in the shopping center. Police will be looking at footage from the cameras in an effort to uncover clues.