A playground apparatus at a Pomona elementary school was set ablaze early Wednesday morning, and police are investigating the incident as arson.

Police officers and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to Montvue Elementary School at 1440 San Bernardino Ave. around 6 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found the playground apparatus fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. School was not in session, and no one was injured, police said.

The fire did not damage any surrounding buildings, investigators said. The playground apparatus appeared to incur heavy fire damage.

Pomona police are asking the public's help with this arson investigation. If you have any security camera footage of potential suspects in the area, you're urged to contact Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
