1 person in critical condition, 2 others hurt in Pomona shooting; police investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person in critical condition, 2 others hurt in Pomona shooting

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured during a shooting in Pomona overnight, with one of the victims sent to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of East 2nd Street. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area.

The victims were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center by others. Pomona police say the hospital then informed officers about the arrival of three gunshot victims.

One of the victims was said to be in critical condition, while the other two had injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, officials said.

A description of the suspects or suspects was not available. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countycrimesouthern californiashooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 children found dead inside Woodland Hills home, mother questioned
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
$19,000 worth of watches stolen during WeHo robbery, LASD says
SoCal man agrees to plea deal in murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say
Man on horse in critical condition after driver hits animal: Police
Show More
Several LAPD bodycams capture fatal police shooting in Panorama City
2022 Lexus LX 600 follows trend with smaller, fuel-efficient engine
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Video: Police rescue Labrador who got stuck in canal amid AZ heat
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
More TOP STORIES News