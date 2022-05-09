1 person in critical condition, 2 others hurt in Pomona shooting; police investigating

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured during a shooting in Pomona overnight, with one of the victims sent to the hospital in critical condition.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of East 2nd Street. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area.The victims were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center by others. Pomona police say the hospital then informed officers about the arrival of three gunshot victims.One of the victims was said to be in critical condition, while the other two had injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, officials said.A description of the suspects or suspects was not available. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is urged to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.