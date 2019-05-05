Pomona woman arrested in stabbing death of own father

(Shutterstock file)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA (KABC) -- A 29-year-old Pomona woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of her own father, police say.

Jaime Guzman was stabbed to death on Jan. 25.

Police arrived at his apartment in the 200 block of West Grove Avenue and found him inside suffering from a single stab wound to the upper body. Officers were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation eventually led to the victim's daughter, Gardenia Guzman. Investigators believed Gardenia and her father were involved in an argument that day and she grabbed a knife and stabbed him to death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gardenia Guzman, but investigators initially were unable to locate her.

The department's Major Crimes Task Force found her on Saturday and took her into custody for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at (909)620-2085. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countyarresthomicidedomestic violencestabbing
