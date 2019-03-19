Pomona woman and dog found dead inside apartment, prompting investigation

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman and her dog were found dead inside a senior living home in Pomona on Monday.Just before 6 a.m., Pomona police officers responded to the Serenity Villas in the 150 block of E. Bonita Avenue, where they found the unidentified victim's body and her dog.Authorities said they are calling the incident a suspicious death investigation.Earlier, neighbors say, firefighters arrived after a report of leaking water in one of the units.Neighbor Gilbert Petty said he met the woman when she moved in several months ago. He recalls an incident when she asked him to hang a mirror for her. She became angry when he said it was too heavy."She's a nice person, very nice person... but she said, 'Gilbert, I have emotional problems.' She had emotional problems and that's why I stayed away," he said.Petty said she told him recently she was expecting a big payout from a lawsuit. He said he also remembers the woman had a male friend who would often visit. So far, it's not clear if that person might be involved in any way.Police said exactly how the woman died is also not yet known. They're working with the coroner's office to try to determine a cause of death, authorities said.