Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say

MOUNT OLYMPUS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming rapper, was killed in a gang-related shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in a prominent Hollywood Hills area neighborhood Wednesday morning, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus just before 4:30 a.m. after multiple suspects, including at least one wearing a black mask, broke into the home. The victim, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was then shot and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources say.Officials have not yet said whether it was a targeted or random attack. However, sources told ABC News that detectives determined it was gang related. Pop Smoke was known to be connected to gang members and authorities are investigating whether the killing was connected to the rapper's recent arrest by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, after the 20-year-old allegedly stole a Rolls Royce that he borrowed for a music video in California, ABC News reports.Sources tell ABC News that the Brooklyn-born rapper traveled to Los Angeles after being released on bond.Los Angeles police have been in contact with local and federal law enforcement officials in New York regarding Jackson's case in Brooklyn to determine if there is any connection to the deadly shooting, according to ABC News.LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said at a press conference that the 911 call came from someone on the East Coast, who was a friend of someone inside the residence and had been contacted by that friend in the home. Despite reports, police have not said that the residence was being used as an Airbnb at the time of the shooting.Lurie said the LAPD was not yet identifying the victim.No arrests have been made. Lurie said multiple people were detained inside the residence but later released.An investigation is ongoing.