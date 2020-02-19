Pop Smoke killed in shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, authorities say

MOUNT OLYMPUS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up and coming rapper, was killed in a shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in a prominent Hollywood Hills area neighborhood Wednesday morning, multiple high-ranking law enforcement officials tell ABC News.Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in Mount Olympus just before 4:30 a.m. after multiple suspects entered the home and shot the victim, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, authorities say.Jackson was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Los Angeles police.At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot on Hercules Drive.A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.