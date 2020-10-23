Health & Fitness

Pope Francis reportedly met at Vatican with bishop who's infected with COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia -- Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won't reveal the diplomat's identity.

The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.

The department said the risk of infection was "low" for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.

Australia's Health Department said in a statement on Friday "all relevant international state parties have been notified."

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronaviruspopeu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Armed man fatally shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
IE man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted parole
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Buehler, Morton set for pitching duel in WS Game 3
Scott Peterson penalty phase to be retried, prosecutors say
Show More
Angry turkey in NorCal captured by expert posing as frail woman
Asian mother targeted with racist letter, vandalism
10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto CA roadway
Disneyland's closure could cost SoCal economy $5 billion
Metro board approves plan to improve bus services
More TOP STORIES News