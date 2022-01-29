pope francis

Pope denounces fake news about COVID, vaccines, urges truth

The pope on Friday encouraged people to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by following scientific facts.
By NICOLE WINFIELD
EMBED <>More Videos

Pope Francis on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good

ROME -- Pope Francis denounced fake news about COVID-19 and vaccines Friday, blasting the "distortion of reality based on fear" but also urging that people who believe such lies are helped to understand true scientific facts.

Francis met with Catholic journalists who have formed a fact-checking network to try to combat misinformation about the pandemic. Francis has frequently called for responsible journalism that searches for the truth and respects individuals, and his meeting with the "Catholic fact-checking" media consortium furthered that message.

"We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an 'infodemic' is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news," Francis said.

He said access to accurate information, based on scientific data, is a human right that must be especially guaranteed for those who are less equipped to separate out the morass of misinformation and commentary masquerading as fact that is available online.



At the same time, Francis asked for a merciful, missionary approach to those who fall prey to such distortions so they are helped to understand the truth.

"Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility," he said. "Reality is always more complex than we think and we must respect the doubts, the concerns and the questions that people raise, seeking to accompany them without ever dismissing them."

Some Catholics, including some conservative U.S. bishops and cardinals, have claimed that vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses were immoral, and have refused to get the jabs.

The Vatican's doctrine office, however, has said it is "morally acceptable" for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines, including those based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Francis and Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI have both been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Francis has been one of the most vocal religious leaders speaking out in favor of vaccines and respect for measures to fight the pandemic. He has implied that people have a "moral obligation" to ensure the health care of themselves and others, and the Vatican recently required all staff to either be vaccinated or show proof of having had COVID-19 to access their workplaces.

MORE | Pope Francis on COVID vaccines says health care is a 'moral obligation'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityhealthreligionpope franciscoronaviruscatholic churchpopecovid 19 vaccinehealth careu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Pope urges parents to 'never condemn' their gay children
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care is 'moral obligation'
Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish,' Pope Francis says
Pope Francis on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good
TOP STORIES
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
New California bill seeks to combat illegal street racing in SoCal
Santa Monica street vendors claim city racism
OC man arrested for allegedly molesting teen girl he met online
California says most halted disability claims are fraudulent
Woman who molested 10-year-old as teen sentenced to juvenile facility
Rams host pop-up newsstands for fans ahead of NFC Championship game
Show More
'E.T. Park' may soon be a reality if Porter Ranch gets their way
LA County appears to have passed peak of omicron surge, officials say
Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID at 70
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
Assistant fire chief arrested for allegedly impersonating officer
More TOP STORIES News