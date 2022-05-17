Health & Fitness

Pope Francis' recipe to heal his painful knee? A shot of tequila

EMBED <>More Videos

Pope criticizes couples who choose pets over kids

ROME -- Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis' bad knee. He has other ideas.

According to a viral video of the pope at the end of a recent audience, Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila.

Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter's Square when he stopped near a group of Mexican seminarians from the Legion of Christ who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing. After he replied that it was "capricious," they told Francis that they admired his ability to smile despite the pain, and that he was an example for future priests like themselves.

"Do you know what I need for my knee?" Francis asked them from the popemobile. "Some tequila." The seminarians laughed and promised to deliver a bottle to the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lives.

The 85-year-old Argentine pope has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months, and on doctors' orders, recently has been using a wheelchair and a cane to get around so he can let it heal.

Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
EMBED More News Videos

Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the "senseless" war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world.


The limits on his mobility have spurred a predictable round of media speculation about his health and a future conclave, but a close collaborator recently said the pope is "better than ever" and is undergoing two hours of physiotherapy a day.

"He's in very good health and the same lucid reflection as always," La Plata, Argentina Bishop Victor Manuel Fernandez tweeted May 14 after seeing the pope. "(There's) a problem in one of his knees, but every day he has more than two hours of rehabilitation, which is producing results. For everything else, he's better than ever."

Francis recently pulled out of a planned two-day trip to Lebanon next month, citing the knee problem, but the Vatican has confirmed he will travel to Congo and South Sudan, as well as Canada, in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessliquorpope franciscatholic churchpopechurchu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in deadly OC church shooting charged with 10 counts
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, is expected to endorse Bass
Driver reverses and slams into LAPD vehicle at end of chase
Prominent OC doctor killed while confronting church shooting suspect
House panel holds public hearing on UFOs
CA lawmakers propose state child tax credit for low-income families
Show More
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Grand Central Market shooting witness describes helping victim
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News