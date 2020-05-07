Porch pirate caught on camera stealing package in West Hollywood

A suspect is seen exiting a vehicle and nabbing a package from a West Hollywood home and quickly take off.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- While people try to follow stay-at-home orders and buy items online, porch pirates are taking advantage.

Video from West Hollywood shows a man exit a vehicle in the afternoon and walk up to a home's front door to steal a package before quickly taking off.

The victim said the incident happened Wednesday.

This latest incident comes after the Los Angeles Police Department says that during the coronavirus pandemic, many delivery drivers have been told not to touch door knobs, gate latches or other surfaces frequently touched by other people.

As a result, many drivers are leaving packages on the ground closer to the sidewalk, rather than walking them past gated fences to leave on a porch.

That allows thieves to take the packages easier and get away quicker.
