porch pirate

'Porch pirate' poses as Amazon employee to steal packages from home

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- A savvy "porch pirate" was caught on camera in what appears to be a new type of scheme to steal packages. The person can be seen in the video wearing an Amazon vest, but they are taking packages instead of leaving them.

"Just when you think you have seen it all, these darn porch pirates come up with a new plan to get away with it," the King County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook as they released footage of the incident.

Police said the woman, wearing an Amazon vest, was filmed bringing a package to the door of a home, before leaving she retrieves the same small box, while also taking a larger package that was already there. The video shows the woman putting the packages in a waiting car and getting into the passenger side of the vehicle, which can be seen driving away slowly.

"You know what's coming next, don't you? She's not an Amazon delivery driver!" police said. "Somehow she got her hands on that vest and is putting down fake packages in order to steal real ones."

The King County Sheriff's Office asked for anyone with information about the incident or the woman to contact them.

RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftcrimeporch piratepackage theftu.s. & worldabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch on video
Video: Amazon delivery man steals umbrella from OC home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
New California laws in 2020
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Whittier 'Tricycle Man' dies at 61 after being hit by car
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Las Posadas: 9-day Christmas celebration kicks off at Olvera Street
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Honolulu officer admits he forced homeless man to lick urinal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Memorial held for CSUSB student fatally shot on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News