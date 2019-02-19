PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police said Tuesday that a triple homicide inside a Porter Ranch home was not a random act of violence and released the names of those killed.
LAPD Capt. William Hayes revealed at an afternoon press conference that the suspect or suspects in the shooting were likely known to the victims.
Hayes said investigators believe they know the motive behind the crime but would not release details because they do not want to compromise the investigation.
The names of the victims were also released in the press conference. Those killed were identified as Gary O'Neil Davidson, 39, from Reseda and a renter of the home; Benito Lopez-Vasquez, 46, of Anaheim and Jesus Perez, 34, of Perris.
Hayes said there was no sign of forced entry and the incident does not appear to be a burglary. He said Davidson likely let all individuals inside the home and that's when the shooting occurred.
It remains unclear how many suspects were involved and no descriptions were released, but Hayes said it is likely the suspects and victims knew one another.
Police and paramedics were called to a home in the Renaissance development in the 20000 block of Via Galileo around 3:50 p.m. Monday on initial reports of three male patients who were reported dead at scene. Shattered glass could be seen in a door leading to a backyard. A woman was seen sitting in front of the home wrapped in a blanket and appearing visibly distressed.
Hayes said that woman is a resident of the location and made the 911 call. He said she had a relationship with Davidson and only knew Davidson was in the house when she heard a gunshot.
An investigation remains ongoing.