Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire

By ABC30.com staff
PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- The Porterville Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of two firefighters that were killed in a massive fire at the Porterville city library on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference Thursday morning, fire officials said after crews arrived on Tuesday, they were unable to confirm if everyone was out of the building, Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, and firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, went inside to search.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said a short time later a "mayday" was called over the radio by the firefighters.

Capt. Figueroa died after being rushed to a local hospital.

Jones was unaccounted for until late Wednesday night when crews found his remains after a long and challenging search.

WATCH: Authorities provide updates on deadly Porterville fire investigation


A procession escorted Jones' body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office Tulare early Thursday morning. The motorcade included firefighters and law enforcement from across the Valley.

WATCH: Fallen firefighter Patrick Jones arrives at Tulare Co. Coroner's Office


Jones started his career as a full-time firefighter with Porterville Fire in 2017.

"Patrick was quick to make friends with everyone in the department and known for always having a smile on his face. Patrick was always quick to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off duty," fire officials wrote on social media.

Jones had just started his training to become an Acting Engineer.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

A link has been provided if you wish to donate to help the families of both fallen firefighters. Click here to donate.

Officials said two teenagers were seen running from the building as the flames grew. Porterville police detectives tracked down the teens and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on manslaughter and arson charges.

Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said Thursday due to the suspects' ages, they will not be tried as adults in a criminal court.



RELATED: Deadly Porterville fire: Officials say library had no sprinkler system

Meanwhile, cleanup efforts continue in downtown Porterville as crews work to clear the debris. City manager John Lollis said information will be released later Thursday on an event for the community to mourn and honor the firefighters.

This is a developing story.
