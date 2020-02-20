Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire

Late Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed they found the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and difficult search.
The 25-year-old went missing while helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett.
Crews worked for hours, sifting through the heavy debris.
Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, was also killed while battling the blaze.
Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.
Two 13-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the fire. They're facing charges of manslaughter and arson.
The library was built in the 50s and did not have a sprinkler system. The investigation into how the fire started will continue.
Meanwhile, the remains for Firefighter Jones will be removed from the debris at 6 a.m. Thursday. The process is expected to take about 20 minutes.
A procession of fire and law enforcement vehicles will deliver his body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office in Tulare.