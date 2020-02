Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- The Porterville Fire Department and the community are mourning the loss of a second firefighter killed in a massive fire at the Porterville city library Late Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed they found the remains of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and difficult search.The 25-year-old went missing while helping firefighters take on the flames that ignited just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett.Crews worked for hours, sifting through the heavy debris. Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa , 35, was also killed while battling the blaze.Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Fire Department said numerous agencies have pitched in to allow Porterville firefighters time to grieve.Two 13-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the fire. They're facing charges of manslaughter and arson.The library was built in the 50s and did not have a sprinkler system. The investigation into how the fire started will continue.Meanwhile, the remains for Firefighter Jones will be removed from the debris at 6 a.m. Thursday. The process is expected to take about 20 minutes.A procession of fire and law enforcement vehicles will deliver his body to the Tulare County Coroner's Office in Tulare.