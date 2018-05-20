Possible explosives found in stolen car in Woodland Hills

Los Angeles police called out the bomb squad after finding one or more suspicious devices in a stolen car that was pulled over off the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. (KABC)

WOODLAND HILLS (KABC) --
Los Angeles police called out the bomb squad after finding one or more suspicious devices in a stolen car that was pulled over near the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when officers spotted a stolen car on the 101 and pulled the driver over in the area of Rigoletto Street and Avenue San Luis. That's just south of the eastbound 101 Freeway near the Fallbrook exit.

After taking the driver into custody, officers said they spotted what appear to be several suspicious devices in the vehicle that may have been explosives.

The bomb squad was called in as officers shut down the local streets and offramp, and knocked on neighborhood doors to warn residents to evacuate.

Police haven't released full details on what they found, but neighbors say they heard at least two explosions, believed to be controlled detonations by the bomb squad.

The bomb squad continues doing a slow and methodical search of the vehicle as street remain shut down.

The suspect has been arrested for grand theft auto.
