BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A hiker discovered what were believed to be human remains in the hills above Burbank on Thursday.The hiker discovered the bones near a hiking trail above the 1200 block of Elwood Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department.Homicide detectives closed off the area after responding. Police said the Los Angeles County's coroner's office would collect the remains and begin an investigation.Further details about what exactly was found or how long the remains had been there were not immediately available.