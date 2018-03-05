A possible suspect in a burglary in Fullerton was taken into custody during a felony traffic stop in West Los Angeles Monday.It all stemmed from a business burglary in Fullerton, where police began following a silver Ford Explorer in connection to the crime.The solo driver traveled on the westbound 10 Freeway, maneuvering through stop-and-go traffic at slow speeds.He then exited off Overland Avenue in the Palms area and continued to drive through various surface streets.At one point, police appeared to stop following the suspect.However, around 11:40, Fullerton police patrol units pulled up next to the Explorer at Westwood and Pico and executed a felony stop.Officers surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and took the suspect into custody.Details behind the initial burglary in Fullerton were not immediately available.