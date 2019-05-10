Possible shooting on 101 Freeway under investigation

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. -- Police are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.

The incident happened near the Woodman off ramp just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

A driver traveled on to the 405 Freeway and got off at Victory Boulevard, where he spoke to officers at a gas station. Video shows a bullet hole in the back windshield. It is not clear how the driver was involved in the possible shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News