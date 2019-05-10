Possible shooting on 101 Freeway under investigation

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. -- Police are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks.The incident happened near the Woodman off ramp just before 11 p.m. Thursday.A driver traveled on to the 405 Freeway and got off at Victory Boulevard, where he spoke to officers at a gas station. Video shows a bullet hole in the back windshield. It is not clear how the driver was involved in the possible shooting.No injuries were reported.Police have not made any arrests.The incident remains under investigation.