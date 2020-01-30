Long Beach chase: Possible stolen vehicle suspect leads police on dangerous pursuit

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible stolen vehicle suspect lead police on a dangerous pursuit through the Long Beach area Thursday morning.The pursuit began around 6 a.m. on the 91 Freeway, where the suspect was initially driving around 30 mph. But the chase quickly turned dangerous as the driver reached speeds over 80 mph, followed closely by several police cruisers as the suspect traveled onto the 710 Freeway.The driver then exited the freeway, driving along surface streets, where he nearly struck a pedestrian on West 1st Street.A short time later, authorities completed a PIT maneuver near West 1st and North Meyler streets, where the dark-colored sedan spun around. But the suspect was able to evade two police cruiser before continuing down North Meyler Street.Blocks away, the driver began driving in circles before jumping out of the moving vehicle and fleeing on foot down an alley.The suspect appeared to run into a home in the 770 block of Cabrillo Avenue in San Pedro, where officers surrounded the area around 6:30 a.m.A man was detained by police after exiting the home about 30 minutes later with his hands up. It was not immediately clear if he was the pursuit suspect.