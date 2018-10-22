A possible Uber driver is in critical condition Monday after being shot while in his car in the Willowbrook area, officials said.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash shortly before midnight Sunday in the 2100 block of El Segundo Boulevard.Deputies discovered a man in the sedan with a gunshot to his upper body, and emergency crews transported him to St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition, sheriff's official said.Two men were spotted running from the location, but a detailed suspect description was not immediately available.The victim's identity was not released, but sheriff's officials said he may be an Uber driver due to signage on the car.It's unclear whether the victim was driving or parked when he was shot. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.