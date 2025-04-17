1 killed in Riverside crash caught on dashcam video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Riverside that was captured on dashcam video.

The collision involving four vehicles happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Market and Fifth streets, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Investigators say the driver of a speeding Dodge Challenger slammed into a Honda Civic, forcing that car into oncoming traffic where it then collided head-on with another vehicle. The Challenger then hit another car.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital where they later died. That person has not been identified.

The driver of the Challenger tried to flee the scene but was quickly detained.

"I couldn't see the fight, but I did hear him yelling. I did see the cops get him down to the ground," said witness Phillip Hsu. "It was a couple cops that were trying to just control him on the floor."

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.