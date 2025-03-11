126th annual Golden Dragon Parade will march through LA's Chinatown in celebration of Lunar New Year

With over a 100,000 spectators, the colorful celebration along North Broadway in Chinatown has become a significant cultural event in the Southern California Asian-American Community.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles will hold its 126th Annual Golden Dragon Parade on Saturday, March 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Golden Dragon Parade includes live performances, lion dancers, dance troupes, music groups and participation of government dignitaries, local business leaders, cultural groups and more.

The parade is a rich and diverse experience for all ages and ethnicities across Los Angeles and is supported in part by the District of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles.

You can watch the parade live, wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles.

