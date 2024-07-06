127 degrees: Heat record shattered in Death Valley, with high temperature of 130 in forecast

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. -- On Friday, a new heat record for the day was set in Death Valley -- one of the hottest places on Earth.

The previous high shattered by 5 degrees F, with the mercury climbing to 127 F. The old mark of 122 F was last tied in 2013.

More extreme highs are in the near forecast, including 129 F for Sunday at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park, and then around 130 through Wednesday. The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 134 degrees in Death Valley in July 1913, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 130 F recorded there in July 2021.

There was also a record high for the date of 118 F in Phoenix, where highs of 115 F or hotter were forecast through Wednesday. In Needles, where the National Weather Service has records dating to 1888, the high of 122 F edged the old mark of 121 F set in 2007. It was 124 F in Palm Springs.

More records expected to shatter

Roughly 130 million people were under threat Saturday and into next week from a long-running heat wave that already has broken records with dangerously high temperatures - and is expected to shatter more from East Coast to West Coast, forecasters said.

Oppressive heat and humidity could team up to spike temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In Oregon, records could be broken in cities including Eugene, Portland and Salem, Asherman said. Dozens of other records throughout the U.S. could fall, Asherman said, causing millions to seek relief from the blanket of heat in cooling centers from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Norfolk, Virginia.

"Certainly a pretty anomalous event that we're expecting here, which looks like it will continue through at least midweek," Asherman said.