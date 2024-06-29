Cheech Marin, Gabriel Iglesias and Mark Consuelos join the new animated comedy 'Primos.'

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Channel just announced a new animated comedy called "Primos." The series is based on Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline's childhood experience of growing up in Southern California in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family.

"Primos" follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.

The cast features a wide variety of talent including Myrna Velasco as lead "Tater Ramirez Humphrey," Melissa Villaseñor (Nellie Ramirez Humphrey), Cheech Marin (Pop), Liza Koshy (Serena), Mark Consuelos (Tío Ivan Ramirez), Gabriel Iglesias (Tío Gustavo) and many more.

DisneyNOW will launch a "Primos" personality-themed quick quiz so fans can find out which character they resemble most.

"Primos" premieres with two episodes on July 25 on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ on July 26.

