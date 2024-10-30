Investigative Reporter

ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for an experienced Investigative Reporter with a proven track record of creating hard-hitting, impactful stories and holding people in powerful positions accountable. This investigative reporter will be adept at advancing the biggest stories of the day through in-depth and enterprise angles and will frequently be expected to change gears to advance day-of stories. This person will develop, pitch and report on their own stories as well as collaborate with network teams.

This role is dedicated to uncovering the truth on various critical issues producing compelling reports that can expose wrongdoing, inform the public and initiate change. This investigative reporter is a leader in innovative and visual storytelling and can work on long-form content or pivot to day-of stories.

The ideal candidate will have experience in open records, FOIA, media law, social and digital production, and develop sources and build relationships within the community to gather relevant information and insights on current and future stories. In addition to investigative pieces, this reporter will appear from time to time to assist in breaking news and daily news coverage.

This role is considered on-site which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Source, investigate and break significant stories for day-of and future

Pitch and develop angles to advance breaking news stories

Collaborate on content and handle live breaking news in the field or studio

Work independently and stay on the pulse of the most impactful stories in our communities

Basic Qualifications:



A minimum of 3 years of experience as an effective investigative reporter in a top market with a strong portfolio showcasing work

Multiple market experience

Exceptional writing, editing and storytelling skills

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Strong ethical standards and commitment to the principles of journalism

Work collaboratively with managers, producers, writers, data journalist, assignment editors, photographers

Must be available to work a flexible schedule

Preferred Qualifications:



Ability to shoot and edit when needed

Experience with Adobe Premiere

Bilingual preferred

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree.

Please include the link to your recent reel when submitting your application.

The hiring range for this SAG - AFTRA role in Glendale, CA is $152,000 to $209,000 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. The role also has potential for additional compensation for overtime and early morning/overnight shifts. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.