VP - Community Engagement & Development

The VP - Community Engagement & Development is responsible for ideating and managing campaigns, initiatives, projects, content and distribution that benefit and grow community connections and audiences across the Los Angeles market.

The VP - Community Engagement & Development is a key leader at KABC-TV, representing and upholding the station's commitment to serving local communities and cultures, while also advancing the causes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The leader will work closely with the General Manager / President of KABC-TV on the development of a clear vision for our local outreach efforts and business, and with key leaders and team members across multiple departments (e.g., News, Marketing, Programming, Sales, etc.) at KABC-TV and within OTV, ABC, and Disney to drive innovation and growth of our community engagement priorities, and goals.

Responsibilities:

Creates innovative, modern community outreach efforts across the market

Grows existing partnerships and creates new ones based on the immediate and long-term needs of all communities and cultures

Helps oversee and produce special projects including live events such as emergency response drives, town hall gatherings, candidate forums, parades and concerts

Must be dialed-in to breaking news and emergencies to respond to immediate needs of our communities

Identifies and cultivates outreach opportunities in key counties to enhance and grow audience development efforts

Aligns news, programming, marketing, and talent with cause-related events and campaigns

Helps station leadership maintain awareness of issues of community concern

Oversees schedule of talent and station participation in community events and charitable functions

Connects station and community initiatives with synergy opportunities across the ABC Owned Television Stations (OTV) and ABC News

Elevates DE &I initiatives within the station and across OTV

Works closely with the local belong team to broaden internal and external multicultural presence

Localizes Disney Corporate Social Responsibility and community-service initiatives

Manages the department's annual operating budget and oversees the station's donation pool

Leverages community and station initiatives to maximize sales and revenue opportunities

Provides resources, expertise, and input to community news coverage on all platforms including social media

Helps manage and traffic Public Service Announcements

Periodically serves as station representative and spokesperson at community events

Basic Qualifications:



History in development, production, and distribution of multi-platform programming and content

Ability to foster, develop, and expand relationships with local leaders, partners, and organizations

Proven manager of important community initiatives and live events

Strong presentation and public speaking skills

Excels at motivating, and inspiring team members

Strong, proactive, adaptable leader, strategic thinker, and passionate supporter of all communities we serve

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree.

The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $157,392 to $211,860 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

