19-year-old killed in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway in Covina; all eastbound lanes closed

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway in Covina that prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes, his family and authorities said.

The incident was reported about 2:15 a.m. near Via Verde Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Sigalert was issued and eastbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Holt Avenue.

The deceased man was identified by his family as Alexander Espino. His cousin, a passenger in the vehicle, was apparently unharmed.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.

An estimate of when the eastbound side of the freeway would be reopened was not given.