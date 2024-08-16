Wild video shows moment out-of-control big rig slams into divider, spills raisins onto 2 Freeway

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment a big rig hauling raisins slammed into a center divider on the 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge.

Dashcam footage posted on TikTok shows the trailer burst open upon impact, sending boxes of raisins onto the opposite side of the freeway.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and shut down lanes in each direction for hours amid rush hour. Another big rig was involved in the crash.

AIR7 was over the scene and captured hundreds of boxes scattered across northbound and southbound lanes.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

The driver who captured the moment on video was able to avoid the crash. No injuries were reported.