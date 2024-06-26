2 women accused of stealing dozens of items from Upland beauty store then leading police on chase

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were arrested Tuesday after stealing multiple high-end items from a beauty store in Upland and leading police on a chase, authorities said.

According to police, the two women stole $2,527 in cosmetics - including a handful of Dior face powders - from a store at The Colonies shopping mall.

Officers were able to track down their vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

That's when the driver took off and led police on a chase, the department said. The officer driving the police cruiser performed a PIT maneuver and ultimately got the vehicle to stop.

The two women, who were not immediately identified by police, were taken into custody and are now facing several felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation.