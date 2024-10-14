Harris and Trump campaigning in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are taking their fight for Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes to opposite ends of the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are taking their fight for Pennsylvania to opposite ends of the state on Monday, with Harris speaking in the northwest corner in Erie and Trump in the southeastern suburbs of Philadelphia.

Democrat Harris and Republican Trump have been making regular appearances in what is the country's largest battleground state - it will be Harris' 10th visit to Pennsylvania this campaign season, and just last week Trump made stops in both Scranton and Reading.

Harris at an evening campaign rally planned to raise Trump's comments over the weekend suggesting that the U.S. military be used to deal with "the enemy from within," according to a senior Harris campaign official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the remarks ahead of a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., said Harris will hammer home the idea that Trump sees Americans who disagree with him as enemies.

She'll argue that the comments made in a Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" interview are the latest example of threatening rhetoric from the former president that should concern Americans about what a potential second Trump term could look like.

Trump, responding to a question about "outside agitators" potentially disrupting Election Day, pivoted to a foe closer to home.

"I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within," Trump said. He added: "We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they're the big - and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen."

Pennsylvania's energy industry and natural gas fracking are also likely topics as the candidates compete for the fraction of the state's voters who have not made up their minds. Mail-in voting is well underway in the state where some 7 million people are likely to cast votes in the presidential race.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 40,000 votes in Pennsylvania on his way to winning the presidency in 2016, but native Scrantonian Joe Biden beat Trump by about 80,000 votes in the state four years ago.

Harris will be holding a rally in Erie, a Democratic majority city of about 94,000 people bordered by suburbs and rural areas with significant numbers of Republicans. Erie County is often cited as one of the state's reliable bellwether regions, where the electorate has a decidedly moderate voting record. Trump visited Erie on Sept. 29.

Harris, 59, in the rally speech will also criticize Trump for only releasing limited information about his health over the years, according to the campaign official.

The White House on Saturday released a letter from Harris' doctor that summarizes her medical history declaring the vice president is n "excellent health" and "possesses the physical and mental resiliency."

If Trump, who is 78, were to be elected next month, he would be the oldest president in U.S. history by the time his term ends in 2029.

Harris also plans to talk up early voting during her rally. And she'll stop by a Black-owned small business in Erie in advance of the rally to promote her proposals to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive as Democrats try to energize the voting bloc.

Trump plans a town hall Monday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in suburban Oaks, hoping to drive up turnout among his supporters.

Tom Bonanno, who was waiting in line and said he lived in the area, said he believed there was greater enthusiasm for Trump this year than in the former president's two previous campaigns.

"I'm feeling a shift because the economy affects everyone," Bonanno said. "It's not just going to be on, you're feeling joy or happiness or whatever they're running on. It's about the economy once again."

Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes, the most of any swing state, have generated the most attention by far from the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns. Including Monday's scheduled events, they will have made 46 stops in the state, according to Associated Press tracking of the campaigns' public events.

Michigan, with 33 visits, and Wisconsin, with 29, are the next most-visited states, illustrating how both campaigns are focusing on winning states that had been part of the Democrats' so-called "blue wall" until Trump emerged as the Republican standard-bearer.

Democrats have won three straight elections for governor, and both current U.S. senators are Democrats, but the state's legislature is closely divided.

