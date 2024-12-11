The 97th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 2.

2025 Oscars to stream live on Hulu for the 1st time

Movie fans will have more ways to watch the 2025 Oscars next year.

For the first time ever, the Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu, beginning with the 97th annual awards show on Sunday, March 2.

In addition to the telecast airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu, the show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

It was announced last month that Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, marking the comedian's first time hosting the Academy Awards.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien said in a statement at the time.

Nominations for the forthcoming Academy Awards will be announced Friday, Jan. 17.

The 2025 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."