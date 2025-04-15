3 people shot in South Los Angeles, LAPD searches for gunman

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a triple shooting near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South L.A.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday, according to LAPD.

Police described two of the victims as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s. There was no information regarding the third victim.

There was no immediate description of a suspect or further information.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as more information becomes available.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report