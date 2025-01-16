'1 tier of justice for all': 5 takeaways from Day 1 of Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trumps attorney general nominee Pam Bondi vowed she would remove politics from the Department of Justice during the first day of her confirmation hearing, though her refusal to answer key questions about Trumps 2020 election loss and his outspoken desire for retribution raised concerns about how she would execute her promise.

With a second day of her hearing set to resume on Thursday, Bondi is expected to glide through confirmation and take on the role of the countrys top law enforcement officer, tasked with implementing Trumps longstanding desire to reshape the Department of Justice that brought two criminal cases against him before his election.

The partisanship, the weaponization, will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all," Bondi said, vowing that, There will never be an enemy's list within the Department of Justice.

While Bondi sought to reassure the Senate Judiciary Committee about her independence from Trump and desire to usher in a new golden age of the DOJ, her refusal to say that Trump lost the 2020 election, defense of her past statement that prosecutors will be prosecuted, and openness to investigate Special Counsel Jack Smith prompted skepticism from Democratic members of the committee.

If confirmed, Bondi would lead the DOJ with recently expanded power after the Supreme Court last year ruled that interactions between a president and attorney general are immune from prosecution.

The fear and the concern we have is that the incoming president will use that loaded weapon, that immunity to commit crimes through the Department of Justice, said Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

Here are five key takeaways from the first day of Bondis confirmation hearing:

Bondi vowed to keep politics out of prosecutions, but keeps the door open to investigating Jack Smith

Accusing President Joe Biden of coordinating political prosecutions, Bondi said that she would only bring cases based on facts and law and said she has not discussed starting investigations of Trumps enemies with the president-elect.

No one will be prosecuted, investigated because they are a political opponent. That's what we've seen for the last four years in this administration. People will be prosecuted, based on the facts and the law, Bondi said.

However, when pressed about Trumps claim that special counsel Jack Smith should go to jail, Bondi declined to answer whether she would open an investigation into Smith before suggesting his conduct is horrible.

Pam Bondi appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator, what I'm hearing on the news is horrible. Do I know if he committed a crime? I have not looked at it, said Bondi, who added that it would be irresponsible to make a commitment regarding anything."

In his final report issued earlier this week, Smith denied Trumps accusation that his work was in any way political -- describing the accusation as laughable -- and assuring Attorney General Merrick Garland that his work followed the rule of law and DOJ guidelines regarding political interference.

Bondi declined to answer key questions about Trumps election denialism, vow to pardon Jan. 6 defendants

Bondi -- who helped Trump spread distrust in the outcome of the 2020 election -- notably declined to say that Trump lost the 2020 election, raising concerns from Democratic senators in light of Trumps alleged use of the Department of Justice to illegally retain power after his defeat.

Are you prepared to say today, under oath, without reservation, that Donald Trump lost the presidential contest to Joe Biden in 2020? Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked.

"Joe Biden is the president of the United States. He was duly sworn in, and he is the president of the United States. There was a peaceful transition of power. President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024," Bondi said, repeatedly refusing to offer a yes or no answer to the question.

Bondi also refused to condemn Trumps baseless claim that massive fraud corrupted the 2020 election. When asked about Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked him to "find" 11,780 votes, Bondi said she has not listened to the entirety of it, but suggested Trumps comments were taken out of context.

Bondi also declined to comment about Trumps vow to pardon the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during his first day in office, telling the committee she would defer to Trump and declining to weigh in on the proposed pardons because she has not read every defendants case file.

"Senator, I have not seen any of those files. Of course, if confirmed and if asked to advise the president, I will look at each and every file. But let me be very clear in speaking to you, I condemn any violence on a law enforcement officer in this country," Bondi answered.

Bondi avoided answering if she would disobey an unlawful order from Trump

When pressed by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons about dropping a criminal case if someone in the White House directed her to, Bondi declined to entertain the hypothetical.

What I can tell you is my duty, if confirmed as the attorney general, will be to the Constitution and the United States of America, and the most important oath, part of that oath that I will take are the last four words, So help me God.

Bondi at one point answered of course when asked if she would be willing to resign if asked to do something improper.

Senator, I wouldn't work at a law firm, I wouldn't be a prosecutor, I wouldn't be attorney general if anyone asked me to do something improper and I felt I had to carry that out, Bondi said.

Schiff, who had multiple heated exchanges with Bondi, expressed skepticism that she could avoid confrontation with Trump, considering his past attorneys general.

You may say that you believe that conflict will never come, but every day, week, month and year of the first Trump administration demonstrated that conflict will come. Jeff Sessions may not have believed it would come to him. It came to him. Bill Barr may not have believed it would come to him. It came to him. It came to everyone, Schiff said. It will come to you and what you do in that moment will define your attorney generalship.

Bondi vowed to reform the DOJ but provided few specifics of her plans

Bondi told senators that she aspired to restore confidence and integrity in the DOJ after what she called a weaponization of the justice system to target Trump. She vowed that if confirmed, she would answer to the people of the U.S., not the president.

My oath would be to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. The people of America would be my client, Bondi said.

While her vow to remove politics from the DOJ were cheered on by Senate Republicans, Bondi offered few details about how she would implement her plan across the departments 115,000 employees. Bondi attempted to defend her 2023 statement that prosecutors will be prosecuted, telling the Committee that she would only bring cases against bad prosecutors.

Bondi appears poised to be confirmed by the Senate, as attention turns to Kash Patel

While Senate Democrats raised concerns about Bondis refusal to acknowledge Trumps 2020 loss and lack of commitments, her confirmation appears all but assured.

I know how to count and I know how to read tea leaves. It seems to me you're very, very, very, very likely to be confirmed, and certainly look forward to working with you and your office, said Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla towards the end of the hearing.

After the hearing on Wednesday, a few Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee avoided saying exactly how theyd vote on Bondis confirmation, though Sen. Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said the odds are in her favor.:

I would say the odds are in her favor with the majority of the Senate floor. I don't know if a single Republican is going against her. We're still going to ask the tough questions today and tomorrow, Durbin said.

With Bondi unlikely to face a serious challenge to her confirmation, Senate Democrats instead turned their attention to Trumps pick to run the FBI, Kash Patel. Bondi said she looks forward to working with Patel -- calling him the right person for the job and defending his qualifications -- and denying the idea that either she or Patel would maintain a list of enemies or break the law.

What I can sit here and tell you is Mister Patel, if he works with running the FBI -- if he is confirmed, and if I am confirmed, he will follow the law if I am the attorney general of the United States of America, and I don't believe he would do anything otherwise, Bondi said.