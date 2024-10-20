New details emerge in death of 7-year-old boy in Lancaster as shooting investigation continues

The 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a home in Lancaster has been identified as Eli Thomas. Authorities are investigating the incident.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a home in Lancaster has been identified as authorities investigate the incident.

Eli Thomas was visiting a friend's house on Dahlia Street Thursday evening when he was shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He died at the scene.

The county Department of Medical Examiner said Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether it was a homicide or an accident. No arrests have been made and the sheriff's department initially said foul play was not suspected.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Investigators are still conducting interviews, but a firearm was recovered at the scene.