ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Dia de los Muertos Festival in Long Beach!

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to the Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos Festival in Long Beach, November 2 & 3, 2024!

Five winners will receive a family-four pack of tickets to attend the festival on Saturday and five winners will receive a family-four pack of tickets to attend the festival on Sunday!

The Arte y Ofrendas Festival will take place at Marina Green Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This festival will showcase the rich tapestry of Día de los Muertos traditions, including beautifully decorated altars, vibrant decorations, and striking Catrinas.

Attendees can explore an artisan Mercado, enjoy delicious food, partake in children's activities, and experience live performances throughout the day.

This celebration invites family, friends, and neighbors to honor loved ones who have passed in ways that are meaningful to them.

For more details about the Grand Parade and the 9th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, visit diademuertos.com.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.