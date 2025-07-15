24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to a "Fantastic Four: First Steps" Advance Screening!

KABC logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 10:32PM
See Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four: First Steps" in theaters July 25
See Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four: First Steps" in theaters everywhere, July 25

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to an advance screening of Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four: First Steps"!

Marvel fans will have the opportunity to screen the highly anticipated film before it officially hits theaters everywhere, July 25!

Four lucky winners will receive a 4-pack of tickets to the Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 7:30pm screening of "Fantastic Four: First Steps" at the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules to enter here.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW