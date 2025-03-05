24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
ABC7 has your chance to win VIP tickets to PaleyFest LA!

Check out "Agatha All Along" or "The Handmaid's Tale" at a screening and conversation with the stars!

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 12:49AM
ABC7 wants to send you to the nation's premiere TV festival, Paleyfest LA!

Lucky winners will receive a pair of VIP tickets to one of two great shows: Either Marvel Studios' "Agatha All Along" on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. or Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" on Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The events will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will feature an episode screening, conversation with the stars and Q&A with the audience.

Tickets for PaleyFest LA are now on sale at paleycenter.org.

Ticket giveaway open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

