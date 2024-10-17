ABC7 wants to give you a chance win VIP tickets to "LIVE's" Palm Springs Getaway

Kelly and Mark are bringing the heat to the desert, and ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win VIP tickets to "LIVE's" Palm Springs Getaway!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be taping four shows on November 10 & 11, 2024 at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa.

The prize pack includes two VIP seats at Live with Kelly and Mark's show in Palm Springs on 11/10 or 11/11, roundtrip coach airfare and/or transportation for two to Palm Springs, hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy), pre-tipped car service to/from Palm Springs area airport/hotel, and a $250 Visa Gift Card for incidentals.

For your chance to win, watch ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6am, Monday, October 21-25. Watch for the "SECRET CODE" and enter the it in the link below.

Ticket giveaway open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.