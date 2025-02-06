ABC's 'Shifting Gears' stars talk about moving into the fast lane on primetime

HOLLYWOOD -- This TV season, Tim Allen's new comedy "Shifting Gears" moved into the fast lane right out of the gate. Part of that reason... his talented supporting cast, including Seann William Scott and Daryl "Chill" Mitchell.

The team members in the garage on "Shifting Gears' have proven to be fan favorites on the hit new sitcom.

"My instgram is going crazy," said Mitchell. "So to be nubmer one? We are making headway... you like that right?"

Scott and Mitchell give high praise to the show's star and producer Tim Allen for celebrating an ensemble cast.

"It's a testament to Tim, not all stars are comfortable with costars being funny, or having their moment," sais Scott. "He wants everybody to win."

"Shifting Gears" airs on ABC Wednesday nights... also on Hulu.