Suspects sought after two boys wounded in Alhambra shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two boys were wounded in a shooting in an Alhambra neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., police received reports of a possible shooting in the 800 block of South Sierra Vista Avenue.

Officers found two juveniles who were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"Three male subjects were also seen running from the location shortly after the shots were heard," police said in a news release. "The three males possibly left in a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction."

A woman said a bullet flew into her house, missing everyone home at the time. A car was also hit by bullets.

Alhambra police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the agency at 626-570-5157.