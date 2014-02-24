24/7 Live
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Young child's body found in Panorama City parking lot, LAPD says
3 hours ago
200 arrests made during immigration raids at SoCal pot farms, DHS says
Trump administration sues California over egg prices
1 hour ago
Farmworker hospitalized with critical injuries from raid, family says
Federal judge says DHS must stop broad, race-based immigration arrests
Fight breaks out at Knott's Soak City on 4th of July, video shows
Dramatic new videos show deadly crash involving LAPD cruiser
Woman, 75, crawls for 14 hours after breaking leg in Colorado crash