'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' star Josh Rivera talks playing the troubled NFL superstar

What the actor says he learned while playing the complex New England Patriot's tight end

Josh Rivera shares what he learned about acting after playing the real-life football star and felon Aaron Hernandez in a new FX series.

Josh Rivera shares what he learned about acting after playing the real-life football star and felon Aaron Hernandez in a new FX series.

Josh Rivera shares what he learned about acting after playing the real-life football star and felon Aaron Hernandez in a new FX series.

Josh Rivera shares what he learned about acting after playing the real-life football star and felon Aaron Hernandez in a new FX series.

FX is releasing a new mini-series From Ryan Murphy on the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" looks at the many sides of his life, from football fame to being on trial for murder.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio sat down with series star Josh Rivera to chat about the show's story. Rivera shared how the show will not only cover the murder trial but offer a deeper look into the environment surrounding Hernandez.

"That was kind of one of the things that we were trying to explore with the show," he said. "You know, 'cause it's about the individual, but it's also kind of about the larger world and a lot of the factors that enabled this outcome too."

Rivera also shared what playing such a complicated character taught him as an actor.

"It's fascinating the more complex a person is the more layers a person has," he said. It's cool because you get to dive into your own psychology a little bit and ask yourself a lot of questions that you might have not before. It's cool, I mean you learn stuff about yourself that way."

FX's "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" premieres September 17 on FX and streams on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.