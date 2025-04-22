Andor season 2 'changes everything,' cast says

Star Wars fans are anxiously awaiting season two of Andor, which starts streaming Tuesday.

Star Wars fans are anxiously awaiting season two of Andor, which started streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday.

The first season laid the groundwork for the storyline, but the cast told 6abc Action News' Alicia Vitarelli that this second and final season is the juggernaut.

"I'm proud because we, we managed to deliver what we promised. You know, we said, let's, let's make this story. Let's tell the story of what happens before Rogue One," said Diego Luna, who is the show's executive producer and stars as Cassian Andor.

The story ultimately explains how Cassian Andor, a small-time thief, becomes a hero for the rebellion.

The second season of Andor is the final bridge to Rogue One. This series spans four years and ends precisely where the 2016 film starts.

"I guarantee you people will go back and watch Rogue One in a different way, having seen this definitely, definitely, because it changes everything" explained Luna. He continued, "Now you know what this character means when he's talking about leaving stuff behind, when he's saying that I've done terrible things for the Rebellion. Well, we will see what he means."

Luna admits it's emotional to part ways with a character he originated. Andor has been a part of his life for more than a decade.

That's a sentiment Adria Arjona, who plays Bix Caleen, agrees with.

"You fall in love with these characters and you really get to know them," she said.

Season two of Andor is 12 episodes long. They will be released three at a time on Tuesdays. The cast warns viewers to "buckle up."

"It definitely turns everything up to 11," said Kyle Soller, who plays Syril Karn.

Denise Gough, who stars as Dedra Meero, added that this season is powerful.

"You sort of think, 'I don't know how much I can take of the intensity,'" she said.

The first three episodes of Andor were released Tuesday on Disney+. The first episode of the new season will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.