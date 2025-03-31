LAPD releases video after suspected burglar killed in police custody; victim's family speaks out

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family is demanding answers after a 45-year-old man was killed in police custody last year following an alleged burglary.

The incident happened on the afternoon of July 6, 2024.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of South Rampart Drive after receiving a call about a burglary suspect inside a home.

When officers arrived, they were sent to a nearby parking where they saw a man restraining the suspect, identified as Anthony Sowell, on the ground.

"The officers immediately handcuffed the subject, who did not resist," said police in a press release last year. "The subject was unresponsive and appeared to be in medical distress. Based on their observations, the officers believed the subject was experiencing a drug overdose and requested a rescue ambulance."

Officers administered Narcan and unhandcuffed Sowell and began CPR.

Sowell, however, died at the scene.

On Friday, LAPD released surveillance video of the incident, which shows a man in a red shirt - who was identified only as a neighbor - running after Sowell and tackling him to the ground.

The video shows the two men tussling for a few minutes before the neighbor fully restrains Sowell. Minutes later, when officers appear on the screen, Sowell no longer appears to be moving.

"Sir, I got him, please, please move," an officer told the neighbor.

According to an audio recording of the 911 call released by LAPD, a female caller told dispatchers that someone had broken into her apartment.

"It looks like he is on drugs and my kids are inside," said the caller in Spanish.

A report from the medical examiner shows Sowell died from traumatic asphyxia and listed "effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaethylene and ethanol, and hypertrophic heart" as contributing factors.

Family speaks out

Sowell's family has since retained an attorney and hired a private investigator, according to a "Justice for Anthony Sowell" GoFundMe created by his sister, Catrina Thomas.

"He had him cornered," said Thomas of the neighbor who restrained Sowell. "He could have waited until the authorities were there so they can do their job."

Thomas said her brother was athletic and was unaware that Sowell had a heart condition.

"He was an avid tennis player and a cheer coach, he tumbled, and he was very athletic, period," she said. "So no heart condition was known. That didn't cause his death, it didn't contribute to his death, it was traumatic asphyxiation. He was choked."

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the neighbor won't face charges.

"On Dec. 30, 2024, the District Attorney's Office determined the evidence would not warrant conviction by a reasonable and objective fact finder after reviewing all the evidence available to the deputy at the time of charging, including the Medical Examiner's report, and after considering the most plausible, reasonably foreseeable defenses inherent in the prosecution's evidence," read a statement.

Sowell's family said they would like the neighbor to be identified and will continue to fight for justice.