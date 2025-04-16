Authorities chase car theft suspect in downtown LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were chasing a vehicle theft suspect in the downtown Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after L.A. County sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Downey.

At one point, the suspect was driving at speeds of at least 90 mph on the 5 and 10 freeways. Eventually, the suspect abandoned his red pickup truck in the East L.A. area and was seen running into a parked RV before climbing into a white pickup truck at the scene.

The white pickup took the pursuit onto the westbound 60 Freeway before getting on the 710 Freeway. Law enforcement was able to pull over the driver of the white pickup, who then surrendered to authorities. However, it appeared the suspect was able to climb into the driver's seat and drive off in an attempt to escape police.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect possibly carjacked the white pickup. He then led authorities on a pursuit through the downtown L.A. area -- at times going the wrong way on surface streets.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.