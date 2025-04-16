Authorities chase car theft suspect in downtown LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers were chasing a vehicle theft suspect in the downtown Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after L.A. County sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Downey.

At one point, the suspect drove at speeds of at least 90 mph on the 5 and 10 freeways, and at times drove erratically on surface streets. Eventually, the suspect abandoned his red pickup truck in the East L.A. area and was seen running into a parked RV before later climbing into a white pickup truck at the scene.

A second individual was seen exiting the red pickup. Authorities believe that person may have been the victim of a carjacking.

The white pickup took the pursuit onto the westbound 60 Freeway before getting on the 710 Freeway. Law enforcement was able to pull over the driver of the white pickup, who then surrendered to authorities. However, it appeared the suspect was able to climb into the driver's seat and drive off in an attempt to escape police.

The suspect then led the pursuit into the downtown L.A. area where it appeared authorities lost sight of the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.