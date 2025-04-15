Suspect of reported stolen SUV in custody following pursuit crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect of a reported stolen Honda CR-V is in custody after a chase with California Highway Patrol officers near downtown Los Angeles Monday ended in a crash.

The high-speed chase began in the Compton area when L.A. County sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect vehicle. The pursuit traveled through surface streets before getting onto the 110 Freeway in South L.A. where CHP officers joined the chase.

The pursuit ended shortly after 6 p.m. after a crash with another motorist near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue in Echo Park disabled the suspect vehicle.

The driver then exited the SUV and attempted to flee the area but was taken into custody a short time later.

The condition of the other motorist involved in the collision was not immediately known.

The suspect has not been identified by authorities. No further details were immediately known.